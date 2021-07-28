Analysts Offer Predictions for LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LegalZoom.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LegalZoom.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

LZ opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

