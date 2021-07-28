Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.16 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $24.72 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $26.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

6/11/2021 – Atlantic Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 12,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

