Analyzing DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DS Smith and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 3 3 0 2.50 THK 0 1 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DS Smith has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DS Smith and THK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $7.65 billion 0.80 $667.50 million $0.42 13.55 THK $2.05 billion 1.90 -$96.78 million ($0.37) -39.35

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DS Smith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A THK -2.02% -1.67% -0.99%

Summary

DS Smith beats THK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

