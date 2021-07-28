Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 14.22 $3.21 million ($0.02) -670.00 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.73 $372.94 million $10.87 31.77

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $314.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Yalla Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

