Analyzing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novavax and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 27.89 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -24.62 INmune Bio $10,000.00 26,074.29 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -16.30

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novavax and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 1 4 0 2.50 INmune Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $225.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.15%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Novavax.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55% INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Novavax on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

