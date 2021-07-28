Analyzing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.02 $379.80 million $7.11 10.72 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.43 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

