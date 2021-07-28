Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $154.61 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,499,015 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

