Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

