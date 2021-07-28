Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.69 ($79.64).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

