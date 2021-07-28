AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $453,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

