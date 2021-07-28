ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $359.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.