Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

