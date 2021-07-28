APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 579,021 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in APi Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in APi Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $93,315,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in APi Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

