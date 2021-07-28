Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APO stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

