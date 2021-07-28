Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $8,612,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 131,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

