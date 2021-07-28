Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.83. 3,382,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

