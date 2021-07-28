Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.29.

AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lowe FS lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,262,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

