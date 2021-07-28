Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

