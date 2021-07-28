Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.19

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.19 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 1103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.90.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

