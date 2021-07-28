APYSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596,524.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $596,524.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

