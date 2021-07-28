AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1,173.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 57.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 39.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in Anaplan by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 415,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

