AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 151,027 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Range Resources worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.