AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 214,983 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 171.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

