AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

