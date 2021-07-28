AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.