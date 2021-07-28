AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Winmark worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Winmark by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $150.03 and a 12-month high of $218.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

