AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

