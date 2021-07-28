AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,543 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

