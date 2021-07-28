AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

HTLF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.