AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Conn’s worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 562.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $682.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

