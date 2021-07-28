AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

