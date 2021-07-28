AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 226.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96,196 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SM Energy worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

