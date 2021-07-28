AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

