AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

