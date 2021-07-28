AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,852 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

