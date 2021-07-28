AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,025 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.22 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

