AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $453.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.99. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

