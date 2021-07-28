Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of AQST opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

