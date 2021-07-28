Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $2.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

