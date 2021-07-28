Arch Resources’ (ARCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

