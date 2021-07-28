Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $62.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE ARCH opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

