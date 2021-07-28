Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

ARGO opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

