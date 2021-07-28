ArGoApp Trading 64.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

