Argus Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $225.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

