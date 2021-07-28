Arionum (ARO) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Arionum has a total market cap of $63,492.89 and $7.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.74 or 0.05742548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.39 or 0.01270559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00122274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00586236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00346145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

