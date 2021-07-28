Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

ATZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

