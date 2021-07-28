ARMOR Price Hits $0.20 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ARMOR has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,308,834 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

