Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.