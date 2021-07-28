ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $51.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

