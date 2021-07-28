ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,602. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.